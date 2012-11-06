MELBOURNE, Nov 7 Australian shares are set to open a touch higher on Wednesday, underpinned by mining stocks after metals prices picked up, with trading likely to gain steam if the outcome of the U.S. election becomes clear during the day. * Share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 4,486.0 to be roughly in line with the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ticked up 0.2 percent on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2 percent to 3,935.5 in early trade. * U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday as voters went to the polls and investors looked forward to a resolution of the drawn-out race for the White House. * Copper rose slightly on Tuesday, recovering from a two-month low hit the previous session, but gains were capped by uncertainty ahead of the U.S. election. * Gold jumped about 2 percent as traders bet that a possible Barack Obama victory would mean further U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus, and prices also got a technical bounce from a support level. * Banks may be in the frame after Commonwealth Bank of Australia updated the market on its first quarter and a paper reported Macquarie Group may expand its home lending operations through a partnership with Yellow Brick Road , creating a tough new competitor for the big four banks. * CBA said first-quarter cash earnings rose 6 percent to A$1.85 billion, with its net interest margin broadly in line with the second half of the 2012 financial year. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2137 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.39 0.79% 11.130 USD/JPY 80.35 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7454 -- 0.067 SPOT GOLD 1715.69 1.88% 31.700 US CRUDE 88.34 3.14% 2.690 DOW JONES 13245.68 1.02% 133.24 ASIA ADRS 121.49 0.60% 0.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends higher; election results eyed * Oil up with Wall Street as U.S. goes to the polls * Gold jumps 2 pct on Obama bets, technical bounce * Copper off 2-month low, cautious ahead of US For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)