MELBOURNE, Nov 7 Australian shares rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday as U.S.President Barack Obama won a second term in the White House, beating Republican challenger Mitt Romney, television networks projected, ending a long period of uncertainty.. Banks and miners rose, though retailers declined after policymakers left Australia's official cash rate unchanged this week. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 31.7 points to 4,516.5, according to the latest data. It ticked up 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent to 3,943.1. Investors will now turn their attention on U.S. "fiscal-cliff" negotiations on spending cuts and tax increases, which kick in at the end of the year unless a deal is reached. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell and Sonali Paul; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)