MELBOURNE, Nov 7 Australian shares rose 0.7
percent on Wednesday, with banks and miners to the fore, but
investors were cautious awaiting Wall Street's reaction to the
re-election of U.S.President Barack Obama.
Retailers declined after policymakers left Australia's
official cash rate unchanged this week.
"Local investors were trading in non-committal fashion today
until we see what verdict Wall Street delivers in response to
the election result," said Tim Waterer, trader at CMC Markets.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 31.7 points
to 4,516.5, according to the latest data, a one-week closing
high and the fourth straight day of gains.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4
percent to 3,943.1.
U.S. stock futures' reaction became less bearish as the vote
counting progressed. S&P 500 Index futures were down 0.6
percent, having dropped as much as 1 percent earlier, pointing
to a reversal of most of Wall Street's election day gains when
trading resumes, but Asian shares rose amid relief that the
result was clear-cut.
Investors will now turn their attention on U.S.
"fiscal-cliff" negotiations on spending cuts and tax increases,
which kick in at the end of the year unless a deal is reached.
"The general malaise is bigger than either of those
individuals. It's a substantial restructuring challenge over a
number of years. I don't think there are any quick fixes," said
Tim Schroeders, a portfolio manager at Pengana Capital.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 0.6 percent to
A$57.80, its best close since mid-2010, after it said
first-quarter cash earnings rose 6 percent to A$1.85 billion.
Macquarie Group gained 1.7 percent to A$31.74 after
agreeing a home loan distribution deal with Yellow Brick Road
, aiming to compete with the nation's big four banks.
BHP Billiton rose 0.5 percent to A$34.98 on
strength in copper and iron ore prices.
The top global miner has started hunting for a new chief
executive in a process that could take one to two years, the
Financial Times reported on Wednesday. BHP declined to comment
on the specifics in the report, but said succession planning was
an ongoing process.
Downer EDI rose 5.9 percent to A$3.62 after it said
its Waratah project was a substantially lower risk to the
business and it mainitained guidance of net profit after tax of
A$210 million.
News Corp rose 3.2 percent to A$24.10 after
quarterly profit beat analyst expectations, helped by growth at
cable television networks such as Fox News Channel and FX.
Retailer Harvey Norman fell 2.2 percent to A$1.81,
a record closing low, after it said same-store sales fell 7.8
percent in the three months to Sept. 30, indicating a quarterly
fall in profit of 20 percent.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)