MELBOURNE, Nov 8 Australian shares fell 1.1 percent early on Thursday in a broad-based drop spearheaded by losses in top miners, energy firms, banks and telecom Telstra Corp after all major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 2 percent. Following U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election, investor attention turned to the looming "fiscal cliff" debate in the U.S. and Europe's economic troubles, and copper dropped to a two-month low and Brent crude fell nearly 4 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 52 points to 4,464.9 by 2315 GMT. It had gained 0.7 percent to 4,516.5 on Wednesday, a one-week closing high. BHP Billiton fell 1.3 percent while ANZ Banking Group sank 4.2 percent as it traded ex-dividend. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 3,934.1. Australian employment data due at 0030 GMT is forecast to show the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.5 percent in October. . (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)