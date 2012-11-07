MELBOURNE, Nov 8 Australian shares fell 1.1
percent early on Thursday in a broad-based drop spearheaded by
losses in top miners, energy firms, banks and telecom Telstra
Corp after all major U.S. stock indexes fell more than
2 percent.
Following U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election,
investor attention turned to the looming "fiscal cliff" debate
in the U.S. and Europe's economic troubles, and copper dropped
to a two-month low and Brent crude fell nearly 4 percent.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 52 points
to 4,464.9 by 2315 GMT. It had gained 0.7 percent to 4,516.5 on
Wednesday, a one-week closing high.
BHP Billiton fell 1.3 percent while ANZ Banking
Group sank 4.2 percent as it traded ex-dividend.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent to 3,934.1.
Australian employment data due at 0030 GMT is forecast to
show the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.5 percent in October.
.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)