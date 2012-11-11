MELBOURNE, Nov 12 Australian shares are set to tread water on Monday, with worries over the U.S. fiscal situation and softer commodities prices weighing on sentiment, though the big miners could be supported by improving Chinese imports data. * Local share price index futures fell 15 points to 4,469, though that was still a 7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Friday to end the week flat. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.5 points to 3,956.4 in early trade. * U.S. stocks advanced on Friday but failed to make up for what turned out to be the worst week for markets since June, as investors turned their attention from the presidential election to the coming negotiations over the "fiscal cliff." * China's copper import growth slowed sharply to hit a 17-month low in October, but iron ore and crude oil quickened pace in a sign that domestic demand for those two raw materials was stabilising after months of slowdown. Iron ore imports were up 13 percent from a year ago. * Copper hit its lowest in more than two months on Friday as a stronger dollar, a looming U.S. fiscal crisis and renewed euro zone worries sapped investor risk appetite and darkened demand prospects. * Investors will be watching shares in explosives maker Orica Ltd as it set to confirm a slight rise in full-year profit, after announcing late on Friday it would take a writedown of A$367 million ($382.25 million) before tax against its Minova mining consumables business, which it had considered selling this year. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2123 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1379.85 0.17% 2.340 USD/JPY 78.44 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6131 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1730.64 -0.01% -0.160 US CRUDE 86.07 1.15% 0.980 DOW JONES 13075.66 0.03% 187.73 ASIA ADRS 119.18 0.37% 0.44 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends higher, but investors weary * Oil up on U.S. data; gasoline jumps on delivery jitters * Gold posts weekly gain on US fiscal crisis concern * Copper hits 2-mth low on US fiscal, eurozone concern For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)