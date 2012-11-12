(Adds details)

SYDNEY Nov 12 Australian shares edged 0.3 percent lower on Monday, falling for the third day on concerns over the U.S. fiscal cliff, Greece's debt bailout, and profit warnings from corporates.

Top insurer QBE Insurance Group plunged as much as 15 percent to a 10-month low after cutting its full-year profit outlook to reflect catastrophe claims arising from Hurricane Sandy. It ended 8.3 percent lower at A$11.80.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 14 points to 4,448 after falling 0.5 percent on Friday to end the week flat.

"Investors remain consumed by US fiscal cliff consequences, and this is capping market enthusiasm, with such a significant obstacle remaining in the path of financial markets," said Tim Waterer, senior trader at CMC Markets.

Traders added corporate warnings were taking a toll too.

QBE's announcement followed a profit warning from Origin Energy, while explosives maker Orica reported earnings that missed market forecasts. Origin was 1.3 percent lower and Orica fell 4 percent.

Santos and Oil Search, partners in Exxon Mobil's LNG project in Papua New Guinea, fell after the project faced a $3.3 billion cost blowout. Santos Fell 2.2 percent and Oil Search 3.4 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.6 percent to 3,984 points.

Rare earths firm Lynas Corp dropped 11 percent when it reopened after a capital raising. The company said it raised A$150 million ($156 million) to help fund the start-up of its envoronmentally controversial Malaysian rare earths plant through a placement to institutional investors and would seek A$50 million from retail investors.

Top home lenders bucked the trend with No.1 mortgage lender Commonwealth bank of Australia climbing 1 percent after official data showed September housing finance rose 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Eric Meijer)