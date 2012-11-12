(Updates to market open) CANBERRA, Nov 13 Australian shares edged down 0.2 percent early on Tuesday after a subdued session on Wall St, with investors cautious as they wait to see if a political deal can be reached to head off U.S. spending cuts and tax hikes early next year. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index declined 10.8 points to 4,437.2 points at 2319 GMT. It slipped 0.3 percent on Monday. Shares in Incitec Pivot Ltd surged 5.8 percent after the company said it expected its margins to recover this fiscal year after its annual profit before one-off items slumped 24 percent. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ticked up 0.1 percent to 3,987.2 in early trade. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)