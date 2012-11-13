(Updates to closing levels) CANBERRA, Nov 13 Australian shares dropped 1.5 percent on Tuesday, the biggest one-day loss since July 23, with miners and banks dented further in the afternoon session as investors become increasingly concerned about the euro zone debt crisis and fiscal woes in the United States. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 68.2 points to 4,379.8 and hit a seven-week low, according to the latest data. It slipped 0.3 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3 percent to 3,970.6. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill)