(Adds details, comments) CANBERRA, Nov 13 Australian shares fell 1.5 percent on Tuesday, the biggest one-day loss since July 23, with miners and banks dented further in the afternoon session as investors become increasingly concerned about the euro zone debt crisis and fiscal woes in the United States. "Everytime the headlines are covered by political harm and public uncertainty, it just means that investors remain nervous and cash remains on the sideline," said Akshay Chopra, an investment analyst at Karara Capital. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 68.2 points to 4,379.8 and hit a seven-week low. It slipped 0.3 percent on Monday. Despite a 4-month high in iron ore prices, top miner BHP Billiton Ltd declined 1.6 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd was down 1.7 percent. Rare earth firm Lynas Corp sank a further 9.0 percent following the previous session's fall, after it reopened after a capital raising to fund its Malaysian plant. The banking sector also dropped broadly, led by No.3 lender Westpac Banking Corp, which retreated 2.2 percent. The biggest lender, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, slipped 1.2 percent. Top insurer QBE Insurance Group plunged 7.5 percent, extending losses in the previous session after rating agency S&P revised its outlook from stable to negative and the insurer cut its full-year profit outlook. "There have been a number of negative announcements in the last few days (like QBE), and I think that's still washing through," Chopra said. Shares in Australia's Seven West Media Ltd, owner of the top-rated Seven Network, surged 11.2 percent after the group announced plans to pay down debt and reduce corporate expenses. Incitec Pivot Ltd jumped 3.8 percent after it said it expected margins to recover this fiscal year after its annual profit before one-off items slumped 24 percent. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3 percent to 3,970.6. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill)