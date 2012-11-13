MELBOURNE Nov 14 Australian shares may stabilise on Wednesday as investors hunt for bargains after the market's steep fall to a seven-week low, with mining stocks likely to find some support from firmer copper and iron ore prices.

* Local share price index futures rose 12 points to 4,401.0, a 21.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.5 percent to 4,379.8 on Tuesday, its lowest close since late September.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 3,955.5 in early trade. New Zealand retail sales volumes fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in the September quarter, 30, against expectations for a rise of 0.5 percent.

* U.S. stocks sold off late on Tuesday, led by a slide in Microsoft shares. Concerns about the looming "fiscal cliff" kept investor activity subdued as lawmakers returned to Washington after the Nov. 6 election.

* Copper rebounded as the dollar eased against the euro but the metal used in construction remained vulnerable due to the unresolved debt crisis in Greece and the U.S. budget impasse.

* BHP Billiton said it has agreed to sell its Canadian EKATI diamond operation to Harry Winston for $500 million.

* CSR Ltd said net profit for the half year was A$20.4 million and it saw some encouraging signs of a recovery in housing construction beyond the current year.

* Fortescue Metals holds its annual shareholder meeting later on Wednesday ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2228 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1374.53 -0.4% -5.500 USD/JPY 79.41 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5945 -- -0.019 SPOT GOLD 1724.32 -0.03% -0.570 US CRUDE 85.38 -0.22% -0.190 DOW JONES 12756.18 -0.46% -58.90 ASIA ADRS 117.60 -1.11% -1.32 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Microsoft's slide hits tech shares, but retailers gain * Brent crude falls on demand concerns, economies * Palladium, platinum rally after report, gold flat * Copper gains on dollar, Greece, US fiscal woes lurk

