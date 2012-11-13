UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MELBOURNE Nov 14 Australian shares may stabilise on Wednesday as investors hunt for bargains after the market's steep fall to a seven-week low, with mining stocks likely to find some support from firmer copper and iron ore prices.
* Local share price index futures rose 12 points to 4,401.0, a 21.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.5 percent to 4,379.8 on Tuesday, its lowest close since late September.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 3,955.5 in early trade. New Zealand retail sales volumes fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in the September quarter, 30, against expectations for a rise of 0.5 percent.
* U.S. stocks sold off late on Tuesday, led by a slide in Microsoft shares. Concerns about the looming "fiscal cliff" kept investor activity subdued as lawmakers returned to Washington after the Nov. 6 election.
* Copper rebounded as the dollar eased against the euro but the metal used in construction remained vulnerable due to the unresolved debt crisis in Greece and the U.S. budget impasse.
* BHP Billiton said it has agreed to sell its Canadian EKATI diamond operation to Harry Winston for $500 million.
* CSR Ltd said net profit for the half year was A$20.4 million and it saw some encouraging signs of a recovery in housing construction beyond the current year.
* Fortescue Metals holds its annual shareholder meeting later on Wednesday ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2228 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1374.53 -0.4% -5.500 USD/JPY 79.41 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5945 -- -0.019 SPOT GOLD 1724.32 -0.03% -0.570 US CRUDE 85.38 -0.22% -0.190 DOW JONES 12756.18 -0.46% -58.90 ASIA ADRS 117.60 -1.11% -1.32 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Microsoft's slide hits tech shares, but retailers gain * Brent crude falls on demand concerns, economies * Palladium, platinum rally after report, gold flat * Copper gains on dollar, Greece, US fiscal woes lurk
