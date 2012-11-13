MELBOURNE Nov 14 Australian shares inched up 0.1 percent early on Wednesday, steadying but not recovering any significant ground after the market's steep fall to a seven-week low, with top miners and banks posting gains.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 3.7 points at 4,383.5 by 2316 GMT. It dropped 1.5 percent to 4,379.8 on Tuesday, its lowest close since late September.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 3,954.3. New Zealand retail sales volumes fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in the September quarter, 30, against expectations for a rise of 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)