UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MELBOURNE Nov 15 Australian shares are set to open weaker on Thursday after the U.S. S&P 500 index fell to its lowest since late July on uncertainty over U.S. budget negotiations and an escalation of violence in the Middle East.
* Australian share price index futures fell 1 percent to 4,358, a 30.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close of 4,388.4.
* Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open around 1 percent lower, tracking a loss in its U.S. ADRs . It expects to expand its iron ore capacity by nearly a fifth just by working its mines, rail lines and port harder as it looks to control costs..
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 3,943.5 points in early trade.
* Brent oil prices rose more than 1 percent toward $110 a barrel, snapping a two-day slide as Israel launched a major offensive against Palestinian militants in Gaza.
* Copper edged lower after two days of gains on worries about the U.S. "fiscal cliff" and renewed problems in the European debt crisis.
* Qantas Airways Ltd said it will spend up to A$100 million in an on-market share buy-back and pay back some debt ahead of schedule to boost shareholder returns.
* Myer Holdings Ltd, Australia's largest department store chain, said first quarter same-store sales rose 0.8 percent, beating forecasts for a 0.4 percent rise. .
* Grains handler GrainCorp knocked back a $2.7 billion takeover offer from Archer Daniel Midland Co as it reported a record annual net profit.
* Lend Lease Corporation Ltd said its infrastructure business had work in hand of A$6.7 billion at end June and it would invest around A$1 billion to A1.5 billion over the next three years. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2219 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1355.49 -1.39% -19.040 USD/JPY 80.25 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5894 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1725.94 -0.01% -0.110 US CRUDE 86.34 1.12% 0.960 DOW JONES 12570.95 -1.45% -185.23 ASIA ADRS 115.90 -1.45% -1.70 -------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 ends near 4-month low on budget, Middle East * Oil up 1 pct near $110 as Israel launches offensive * Gold rises on oil's gain, Middle East tensions * Copper dips on worries of fiscal cliff, European debt
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts