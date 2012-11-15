SYDNEY Nov 15 Australian shares slipped 0.8 percent on Thursday, with big miners leading losses after Wall St fell on worries about protracted U.S. budget negotiations and rising violence in the Middle East.

BHP Billiton dragged on the index, dropping 1.5 percent as it looks to control costs in a softer iron ore market, while rival Rio Tinto shed 2.1 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 33 points lower at 4,355.4 by 0051 GMT. It inched up 0.2 percent on Wednesday, but is still down 3.6 percent so far this month.

"It's just a follow-through risk seen from U.S. markets. Of course we did just see a sharp selloff on Wall Street as we approach that fiscal cliff," said Stan Shamu, market analyst at IG Markets.

"It just seems that there's not much confidence out there." he said.

Banks were also weak, with top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia down 1.1 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent to 3,951.6 points.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE:

* Myer Holdings jumped 5.5 percent to $A2.11, a six-month high. Australia's largest department store chain said first-quarter same-store sales rose 0.8 percent, beating forecasts for a 0.4 percent rise.

(0046 GMT)

* Qantas Airways added 4.9 percent to $1.29. Australia's largest airline said it will spend up to A$100 million in an on-market share buyback and pay back some debt ahead of schedule to boost shareholder returns.

(0046 GMT)

* Grain Corp inched up 0.3 percent to $12.21. The grains handler knocked back a $2.7 billion takeover offer from Archer Daniel Midland Co as it reported a record annual net profit.

(0047 GMT)

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)