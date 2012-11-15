MELBOURNE Nov 15 Australian shares fell 0.9 percent to the weakest close in two months on Thursday, with big miners and banks tumbling on concern over protracted U.S. budget negotiations and violence in the Middle East.

Investors fear the world's biggest economy could be pitched back into recession if Congress fails to agree to a budget deal that could avert a package of tax increases and spending cuts that would otherwise come into force early next year - the so-called "fiscal cliff".

Top miner BHP Billiton and rival Rio Tinto both shed 1.8 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 39.2 points to 4,349.2, according to the latest data, the weakest close since Sept. 13.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent to 3,951.5 points. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)