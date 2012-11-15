CANBERRA, Nov 16 Australian shares are likely to steady on Friday, drawing support from a rise in iron ore prices and more signs China's economic growth is bottoming out, but held back by concerns about the U.S. fiscal stand-off and the euro zone debt crisis. * Local share price index futures edged up 0.1 percent to 4,357, a 7.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent to its weakest close in two months on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.1 percent to 3,947.2 in early trade. * On Wall Street, U.S. stocks were little changed as the prospect of a drawn-out battle over impending tax and spending changes kept investors wary, while retailer Wal-Mart tumbled after disappointing sales. * Copper steadied on Thursday, as signs that a slide in China's economic growth may have halted were countered by concerns about a recession in the euro zone and looming deadline for a deal on U.S. spending cuts and tax increases. * Spot iron ore prices hovered at their highest in nearly four months, supported by firming steel demand in top market China that some traders say could sustain a recovery in iron ore through the early part of 2013. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2240 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1353.33 -0.16% -2.160 USD/JPY 81.13 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5945 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1715.9 0.04% 0.710 US CRUDE 85.45 -1.01% -0.870 DOW JONES 12542.38 -0.23% -28.57 ASIA ADRS 117.34 1.24% 1.44 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends flat as wary investors stay defensive * Oil falls as economic fears outweigh Mideast violence * Gold falls to 1-week low on global recession fears * Copper flat; wary of euro zone recession, fiscal cliff For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang and Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)