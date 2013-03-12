(Updates to close) SYDNEY, March 12 Australia's benchmark index lost 0.6 percent on Tuesday weighed down by weaker metal prices for top miners and data showing a drop in business confidence and activity in February. A monthly survey of more than 500 firms by National Australia Bank NAB.AX found firms complaining of weakness in profits and forward orders, though there was some improvement in hiring intentions. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 29 points to 5,117.9, according to the latest data. The index rose 0.5 percent on Monday. Blue chip miners Rio Tinto lost 1.9 percent while BHP Billiton Ltd fell 0.4 percent. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed the session 0.3 percent or 12.2 points up at an all-time high of 4,378.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong and Michael Sin; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)