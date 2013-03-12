(Adds detail, comments) SYDNEY, Mar 12 Australian shares lost 0.6 percent on Tuesday, weighed down by weaker metal prices for top miners and data showing a drop in business confidence activity in February. Australian business confidence and activity both ticked lower in February as a strong currency weighed on manufacturing and profits, while an absence of price pressures pointed to scope for further rate cuts if needed to support demand. "The fall in confidence from 3 to 1 came as a surprise to the market today," said Ben Taylor, sales trader at CMC Markets. "While the confidence reading is still slightly positive, it is sitting below its long run average and has given the market a reason to take profits." The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the day 29 points lower to 5,117.9. The index rose 0.5 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed the session 0.3 percent or 12.2 points higher to an all-time high of 4,378.8. Data on Tuesday showed house prices rose to a record high in February, with sales bounding higher after the summer holiday slowdown. Blue chip miners dragged on the Australian market, with BHP Billiton Ltd down 0.4 percent while rival iron ore miner Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 1.9 percent. The falls came as spot iron ore prices fell to their lowest since late December as lower steel demand in top market, China, sapped buying interest for the raw material. Rio Tinto has slowed progress of its multi-billion investment in Guinea's untapped Simandou iron ore deposit and slashed staff, government sources in the West African country said on Monday. Oil and gas miners were also weaker on Tuesday. Woodside Petroleum Ltd plumbed 1.7 percent while Santos tumbled 3 percent. Brent crude oil prices fell on Monday, pressured by disappointing economic data from world No.2 oil consumer China. Financials were mostly weaker, Australia New Zealand Banking Group posted the biggest loss, down 0.5 percent. Top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia bucked the trend, rallying 0.6 percent, pushing to an all time high of A$70.58. Australia's Communications Minister Stephen Conroy announced on Tuesday plans to revamp media laws, including a new public interest test on media mergers and acquisitions. Fairfax Media climbed 2.4 percent while Seven West Media lost 1.3 percent. Ten Network Holdings faltered 2.6 percent. Defensives were weaker with top communications provider Telstra Ltd down 1.1 percent, food retailer Woolworths Ltd faded 1 percent and utility AGL Energy stumbled 1.6 percent. Overnight on Wall Street, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index extended its winning streak to seven sessions and touched its highest intraday level since Oct. 15, 2007 while the Dow Jones industrial average closed at a record peak. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed the session 0.3 percent or 12.2 points higher to an all-time high of 4,378.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)