UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, March 13 Australian shares are likely to open slightly up on Wednesday, with a mixed lead from Wall Street offset by a rebound in metal prices which may help to ease investor concerns about the demand outlook and lift mining stocks.
* Local share price index futures edged up 0.2 percent to 5,123, a 5.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 4,367.6 in early trade.
* The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, breaking a seven-session string of gains as investors pulled back from technology and financials, but the Dow eked out the smallest of gains to finish at another all-time closing high.
* Copper rose to a near-two-week high on hopes a recent slide to a multi-month low could encourage physical buying from top consumer China.
* National Australia Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, is restructuring its management team, technology and operating model in an effort to save it up to A$800 million ($825 million) a year.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1552.48 -0.24% -3.740 USD/JPY 95.98 -0.08% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0191 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1592.46 0.02% 0.370 US CRUDE 92.65 0.12% 0.110 DOW JONES 14450.06 0.02% 2.77 ASIA ADRS 137.48 -1.13% -1.57 -------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 dips after 7-day rally; Dow edges up to record * Brent slips, U.S. crude pushes higher in choppy trade * Gold rises on euro zone jitters, ETF flow eyed * Copper rises near 2-week high on China hopes
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts