SYDNEY, March 14 Australian shares fell 1.2
percent on Thursday, the biggest percentage loss in eight days,
with miners hit hardest by sinking iron ore prices with the
market startled by an unexpectedly strong jobs report that
reduced chances for a central bank rate cut in interest rates.
The market accelerated its fall right after Australia's
statistics office published the jobs data at 0030GMT, showing
employment soared by 71,500 in February, a wholly unforseen jump
above any forecast and the biggest increase in over a
decade.
The strong jobs figures were seen as almost ruling out any
cut in interest rates before the middle of the year, analysts
said.
"Such strong unemployment data reduces the chances of seeing
the RBA (central bank) pull the trigger on rates anytime soon.
This in turn weighs on some interest-rate-sensitive and
exchange-rate-sensitive stocks," said Stan Shamu, a market
strategist at IG Markets based in Melbourne.
"Despite the extremely robust jobs report...we'll see the
local labour market data deteriorate over the year," he added,
noting many analysts do not believe the strength in employment
numbers will last.
CMC Markets chief market strategist Michael McCarthy in
Sydney commented: "Good economic news can lend bad news for
markets...the interest bias goes now from easing to neutral.
"Without further prospect of rate cuts to spur the market
higher, we are seeing some investors taking profits."
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 60.2 points to
5,032.2, according to the latest data. It fell 0.5 percent on
Wednesday.
The market has enjoyed a bull run since November last year
and has risen 8.5 percent this year on a strong earnings season
and an improving outlook for the global economy.
Mining stocks were hit hardest in Thursday's falls -- iron
ore prices sank more than 3 percent overnight to their lowest
levels for the year, pressured by weak steel demand in top
consumer China.
Both BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
slid 2.3 percent, and Fortescue Metals Group, the
world's No. 4 iron ore producer, dived 6.2 percent.
Financials continued their losing track. Westpac Banking
Corp fell 1.2 percent, the biggest decliner among the
big four banks.
Australia's top department store Myer Holdings Ltd
jumped 5.9 percent to a 22-month high, after it posted
better-than-expected first half earnings.
Consumer staples retreated, with Coles-owner Wesfarmers Ltd
dropping 1.0 percent and rival Woolworths Ltd
inching down 0.4 percent.
Australia's struggling TV network Ten Network Holding
plunged 6.8 percent, amid growing concerns over the
government's plan to revamp media laws, which might impose more
restrictions on media ownership.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rallied 0.9
percent, reaching an all-time close high of 4,381.1, after the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand said it expected to keep interest
rates at a record low in 2013.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)