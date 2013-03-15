(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 15 Australian shares rose 1.8 percent on Friday, led by financial stocks after the Dow Jones average extended its run of record highs and miners rebounded from early losses.

Westpac Banking Corp surged 2.5 percent to lead big bank stocks higher.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was 88 points higher to close at 5,120.2, but slipped 0.06 percent for the week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent, trimming early gains to finish the session at 4,387.1 points. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)