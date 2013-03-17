SYDNEY, March 18 Australian shares are set to start lower on Monday on uncertainty about the impact of a proposed bailout for Cyprus, an end to Wall Street's run gains and weaker metal prices that are expected to cap mining stocks. * Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent to 5,099, a 21.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had rallied 1.8 percent on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7 percent to 4,357.7 in early trade. * U.S. stocks slipped on Friday, ending the Dow Jones industrial average's longest winning streak since 1996 as investors paused just below the S&P 500's record high. * Copper fell with appetite for risk waning after mixed economic data from the United States, while rising stocks of the metal in China reinforced uncertainty about future demand. * The euro skidded lower in Asia early Monday as news that Cyprus would have to tax depositors as part of a bailout plan a was taken as setting a dangerous precedent that at worst could ultimately risk bank runs elsewhere in the region. * The government of Australian state Queensland has sold a 9 percent stake in the country's largest rail freight company Aurizon Holdings Ltd for A$806 million ($830 million). ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2157 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1560.7 -0.16% -2.530 USD/JPY 94.5 -0.8% -0.760 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9912 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1591.84 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 93.41 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 14514.11 -0.17% -25.03 ASIA ADRS 137.28 -0.28% -0.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow retreats from 10-day rally; JPMorgan weighs * Oil gains on weaker U.S. dollar * Gold rises to 2nd wkly gain, action light before Fed * Copper falls as mixed U.S. data dampens demand prospects For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)