SYDNEY, March 18 Australian shares dropped 1.7 percent on Monday as uncertainty about the impact of a proposed bailout for Cyprus, an end to the Dow Jones industrial average's 10-day rally and weak metal prices hit mining and financial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 86.8 points to 5,033.4 by 2309 GMT. The benchmark had added 1.8 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day rise in eight months.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.8 percent at 4,351.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)