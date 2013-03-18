UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to open)
SYDNEY, March 19 Australian shares rose 0.7 percent in early trade on Tuesday, partly recovering steep losses in the previous session caused by market concerns about a bailout plan for Cyprus.
Finanancial stocks led gainers, with the top lender, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia rising 0.9 percent.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 34.6 points to 5,050 by 2309 GMT. The benchmark dropped 2.1 percent on Monday, its largest one-day fall in 4 weeks.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was trading flat at 4,341.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts