SYDNEY, March 22 Australian shares inched up 0.2 percent on Friday, snapping a four-day losing run, but that didn't prevent the market from suffering its biggest weekly loss in almost a year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 7.9 points to close at 4,967.3, according to the latest data, as investors bought recently beaten down stocks. The benchmark lost 3 percent for the week, its biggest weekly drop since May 2012.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the week flat at 4,342.9 points. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)