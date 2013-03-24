UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, March 25 Australian shares rose 0.4 percent early on Monday, supported by bargain hunters after last week's fall and a recovery in iron ore prices, but Cyprus bailout talks weighed on sentiment. With Cyprus facing a Monday deadline to avert a collapse of its banking system, President Nicos Anastasiades is meeting with international lenders to try to craft a deal on a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout after a first attempt collapsed last week. The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 20.5 points to 4,987.8 by 2316 GMT. The benchmark inched up 0.2 percent on Friday, but fell 3 percent for the week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly flat at 4,342.0. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts