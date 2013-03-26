(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 26 Australian shares finished the session down 0.8 percent on Tuesday as blue chip financials and miners weighed on the market after weak metal prices and renewed worries about the prospects for Cyprus and the euro zone hit investor sentiment.

Top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted the biggest loss among banks, dropping 1 percent.

Blue chip iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd lost 1.4 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 40 points to close at 4,950.2. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session up 0.1 percent or 5.3 points to 4,346. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)