(Updates to close) SYDNEY, April 2 Australian shares ended 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, driven by banks and defensive stocks as investors looked for bargains after recent dips, but miners remained pressured by worries about demand from China. The market pushed slightly higher after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its main cash rate at a record low of 3.0 percent, but left open the possibility of further easing if the economy failed to respond to past cuts. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 19.0 points to close at 4,985.5, according to the latest data. The benchmark dropped 0.6 percent in the last trading day ahead of the Easter holidays. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.3 percent to 4,411.4. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)