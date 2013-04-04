(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, April 5 Australian shares inched up 0.1 percent on Friday, supported by the Bank of Japan's aggressive new stimulus policies to jump-start the Japanese economy, news that nudged Wall Street into positive territory overnight.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 6.1 points at 4,919.6 by 2309 GMT. The benchmark dropped 0.9 percent on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent or 10.6 points to 4,419.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)