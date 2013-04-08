Australian shares are set to open higher, after Wall Street and metals prices rose and U.S. aluminium giant Alcoa kicked off the U.S. reporting season by beating earnings forecasts. * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 4,929.0, a 23.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 3.6 points to 4,400.8 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to an earnings season expected to show modest growth despite concerns about the economy's health. * Copper rose on Monday, rebounding from falls the previous week, as the euro gained ground against the dollar and a strike in Chile raised concerns over temporary supply constraints. Gold fell as investors took profits following a rally last Friday. * Shares in Sundance Resources will resume trading following a three-week halt after it finally terminated a $1.4 billion takeover by private Chinese firm Hanlong Group and said late on Monday it was in talks with other parties. * Struggling TV broadcaster Ten Network Holdings reports first-half earnings. * Surfwear retailer Billabong International may announce a A$287 million ($298 million) takeover by a consortium led by its former U.S. chief, Paul Naude, according to media reports. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2239 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1563.07 0.63% 9.790 USD/JPY 99.52 0.17% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7452 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1572.85 -0.02% -0.240 US CRUDE 93.44 0.09% 0.080 DOW JONES 14613.48 0.33% 48.23 ASIA ADRS 136.81 0.93% 1.27 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St closes higher, Alcoa volatile after results * Crude edges up, Brent premium to WTI lowest since June * Gold falls on US equities gain, Soros comment * Copper rebounds on strong euro, Chile strike supports For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on ($1 = 0.9622 Australian dollars) (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)