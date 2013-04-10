(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, April 10 Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday after a retreat in financials offset a rally in miners driven by higher iron ore prices, as tensions on the Korean peninsula motivated some investors to lock in profits.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index had lost 0.4 points to 4,976.4 at 0014 GMT, paring earlier gains among miners. The index jumped 1.5 percent on Tuesday, its largest single-day rise in three weeks.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent or 15.4 points to 4,410.6. (Reporting by Michael Sin and Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)