UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, April 11 Australian shares are seen rising on Thursday, buoyed by historical highs marked by both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, while miners are set to benefit from soaring iron ore prices.
* Local share price index futures rose 38 points, a 34-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent, or 11.3 points to 4,431.3.
* U.S. stocks climbed 1 percent on Wednesday with both the Dow and S&P 500 ending at historic highs as cyclical shares led the way higher for a second straight day.
* Copper dipped on Wednesday, giving up some gains from the previous session when it hit two-week highs, as some traders locked in profits and other investors remain concerned about sluggish demand amid weak Chinese copper imports.
* Gold fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day drop in 1-1/2 months, hit by signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve is inching closer to ending its monetary stimulus program and by Cyprus's plan to sell its gold reserves to raise cash.
* Spot iron ore prices rose to their highest in almost a month as some Chinese mills replenished stockpiles, although a shaky outlook for steel demand has kept buying interest in check.
* Australia's employment data for March is due out later in the day. The data will be of even more interest this time given February's astonishingly strong 70,000+ increase in employment. The Reserve Bank of Australia expects subdued employment growth and the unemployment rate to drift gradually higher.
* Top supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd will release its Q3 sales.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2251 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1587.73 1.22% 19.120 USD/JPY 99.78 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8051 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1558.61 0.03% 0.470 US CRUDE 94.47 -0.18% -0.170 DOW JONES 14802.24 0.88% 128.78 ASIA ADRS 139.69 1.87% 2.56 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow, S&P close at record highs as Wall Street rallies * Oil prices end mixed on higher stocks, strong equities * Gold drops 1.5 pct on Fed stimulus fears, Cyprus * Copper falls from two-week high; demand worries weigh
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts