(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 11 Australian shares rose 0.8 percent on Thursday, underpinned by the financial sector as local data showed unemployment rose, increasing the chance of an interest rate cut, and record overnight highs for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 boosted risk appetites.

Westpac Banking Corp rallied 1.9 percent while Australia New Zealand Banking Group gained 1.6 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 39.1 points higher at 5,007.1, according to the latest data. The index fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session down 0.2 percent, or 10.5 points at 4,409.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)