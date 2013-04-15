(Updates to open) SYDNEY, April 15 Australian shares dropped 0.9 percent early on Monday, following a sharp drop in commodities prices, and as investors awaited cautiously for a slew of data from China, including GDP figures, due out later in the session. Miners were hit by weaker commodities prices, with gold miners particularly hard hit after gold prices sank on Friday. Australia's biggest gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd plunged 5.9 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index had lost 43.1 points to 4,970.4 by 0023 GMT. The benchmark edged up 0.1 percent on Friday. China will release a slew of key economic data on Monday, including GDP, industrial production and retail sales. Domestic investors will be keenly watching out for clues on the health of the world's second largest economy, which is Australia's biggest export market, and big importer of the country's resources. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shed 1.0 points to 4,434.8. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)