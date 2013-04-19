(Updates to open) SYDNEY, April 19 Australian shares rose 0.6 percent early on Friday as mining stocks gained on short-covering after a pause in the recent commodities selloff, but sentiment is set to remain cautious on concerns over global growth. Global miner BHP Billiton rebounded 1.7 percent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 1.8 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 30.2 points to 4,954.6 by 0011 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.6 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage loss in a month. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 4,429.2. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)