(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, April 26 Australian shares rose 0.2 percent on Friday as strong metals prices boosted miners and Wall Street's gains lifted broader sentiment following positive weekly U.S. jobless data.

Blue chip miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd rallied 3 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.

Gold miners were also firmer. Newcrest Mining Ltd jumped 5.5 percent while Regis Resources Ltd soared 11.6 percent.

Copper rose to a one-week high on Thursday on signs of industry restocking in top consumer China, while gold gained 2.5 percent as physical buyers scooped up the metal at prices viewed as a bargain after bullion hit a two-year low on April 15.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 12.3 points to 5,114.7 by 0013 GMT. The benchmark rallied 1.7 on Wednesday to finish at a 5-week high of 5,102.4. Trading was closed on Thursday for the ANZAC Day public holiday in Australia and New Zealand.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 4,555.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Stephen Coates)