SYDNEY, May 1 Australian shares slipped 0.5
percent on Wednesday as disappointing Chinese manufacturing data
and weak metal prices weighed on miners, but trading was subdued
as many investors took to the sidelines ahead of the Federal
Reserve meeting result.
Global miner BHP Billiton dropped 1.6 percent,
while rival Rio Tinto Ltd lost 1.4 percent, deepening
their losses after data showed growth in China's manufacturing
sector unexpectedly slowed in April.
The weaker official PMI mirrored the HSBC flash PMI figures
last week, pointing to below-target growth in the world's second
largest economy and Australia's biggest export
market.
"For Australia, it (China PMI) was more than moderately
disappointing. There's been a bit of pressure for the resource
stocks as a consequence," said Ric Spooner, a market strategist
at CMC Markets in Sydney.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 25.0 points
to 5,166.2, according to the latest data. The market climbed 1.3
percent on Tuesday to close at its highest level in almost five
years, led by sharp gains in the financial sector.
The downbeat Chinese data fueled demand concerns for base
metals, dragging London copper even lower on Wednesday after it
logged its deepest monthly fall in almost a year in April.
Analysts said investors were in a wait-and-see mode as the
Federal Reserve wraps up a two-day meeting, at which it is
widely expected to recommit to its aggressive easing program, or
even expand it.
"Traders are cautious with a bit of position squaring going
on in advance of some potentially significant events coming up,
(like) the Federal Reserve board statement," Spooner said.
Investors took profit on the banking sector after the
previous session's rally. Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group dropped 0.5 percent, while the biggest lender
Commonwealth Bank of Australia lost 0.7 percent.
Westpac Banking Corp bucked the trend and gained
0.8 percent ahead of its first-half results due on Friday.
"Westpac has been the star of the show today in the
financial space, with a few traders taking profits on ANZ and
aligning themselves with Westpac before Friday's H2 earnings
announcement," IG's chief market strategist Chris Weston said in
a client note.
Australia's flagship phone company Telstra Corp Ltd
continued to push higher, gaining 1.0 percent to a nearly
eight-year high of A$5.03, after its deputy chief financial
officer said the company was on track to meet its full-year
earnings guidance.
The energy sector suffered a broad sell-off on tumbling oil
prices. Australia's biggest oil and gas producer Woodside
Petroleum Ltd fell 1.0 percent.
Whitehaven Coal Ltd declined 2.6 percent, as its
majority holder Nathan Tinkler might be forced to sell down his
19 percent stake, now worth A$367 million, to cover his debts
and potential penalties.
Liquidators of Tinkler's Mulsanne Resources were given the
go-ahead by the court to sue the struggling Australian tycoon
for allegedly letting Mulsanne trade while insolvent.
Australian building materials maker Boral Ltd ended
1.6 percent lower, after it said it would cut 100 more jobs on
top of the job cuts already announced in January, to meet its
cost-savings target in a subdued housing construction market.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged down 0.2
percent to finish at 4,603.0.
