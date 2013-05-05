SYDNEY, May 6 Australian shares are set to rise at the open on Monday, buoyed by strong base metals and oil prices, after surprisingly robust U.S. April jobs data raised investor confidence. * Local share price index futures gained 1.1 percent, a 53.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished largely flat on Friday, shedding 0.5 points. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 4,571.7 in early trade. * The Dow and S&P 500 advanced to all-time closing highs on Friday, with major indexes jumping 1 percent after an unexpectedly strong April jobs report eased concerns about an economic slowdown. * Copper rose more than 6 percent on Friday, its strongest daily gain in 18 months, as economic stimulus moves by central banks raised investor confidence over growth of industrial metals demand. * Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Friday that Archer Daniels Midland Co's planned A$3.0 billion ($3.1 billion) acquisition of Australia's GrainCorp Ltd should yield benefits for the U.S. agribusiness company in the coming years. * Australia's Q1 retail sales, inflation and job advertisements figures are due on Monday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2232 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1614.42 1.05% 16.830 USD/JPY 99.18 0.14% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7399 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1469.7 -0.03% -0.500 US CRUDE 96.4 0.83% 0.790 DOW JONES 14973.96 0.96% 142.38 ASIA ADRS 143.79 0.84% 1.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P 500 at record levels after jobs report * Oil rallies to three-week high on strong US jobs data * Gold flat after U.S. jobs data, up slightly for week * Copper leaps 6 pct on stimulus push, jobs data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)