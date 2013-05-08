(Updates to open) SYDNEY, May 8 Australian shares rose 0.7 percent to their highest level in a week in early Wednesday trade, buoyed after Wall Street notched up record highs, helped by better-than-expected German industrial data. Sentiment was also supported after Australia's central bank cut interest rates to a record low on Tuesday and signalled there was room to ease further. The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 36.6 points to 5,180.3 by 0011 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, paring losses in the wake of the central bank decision. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged down 0.1 percent to 4,614.2, after marking a record closing high the previous day. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)