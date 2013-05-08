(Updates with more stocks on the move, comments) SYDNEY, May 8 Australian shares climbed 1.0 percent to their highest in nearly five years on Wednesday, with miners leading the gains, as sentiment was buoyed by better-than-expected China trade data, Wall Street's record highs, and a local rate cut. China's exports rose 14.7 in April from a year ago, beating expectations and possibly easing some of the concerns about weakness in the recovery of the world's second-largest economy, though doubts remain over the strength of real demand. China is Australia's biggest export market. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 52.4 points to 5,196.1 by 0449 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, paring losses in the wake of the central bank decision. Investors were cheered by the Dow Jones Industrial Average's close above 15,000 for the first time on Tuesday and the S&P 500 setting another record high. The market was also underpinned by a surprise decision by the Australian central bank to cut interest rates to a record low on Tuesday. "The RBA is just playing catch-up," said Evan Lucas, a market strategist at IG in Melbourne, pointing to major central banks' easing policy around the world. "The major benefactors of this cut will be risk stocks as income-plays flopped on the move." Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd climbed 2.1 percent, while rival Rio Tinto Ltd jumped 2.7 percent. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, the world's fourth biggest iron ore miner, rallied 5.7 percent. "They are relatively cheap and you've got commodities prices stabilizing. I think the miners are actually in a OK place to be," said Credit Suisse equity strategist Damien Boey in Sydney. Financials traded higher, rebounding from the previous session's sell-off following a recent rally driven by strong earnings and dividend. Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 0.9 0.2 percent, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group , the smallest in the "big four", gained 0.8 percent, just one day before it goes ex-dividend. Credit Suisse's Boey believes that there are still question marks about the impact of the latest rate cut. "The bond market is still saying the RBA is behind the curve; if you cut and you are still behind the curve, that's not very good," he said. "The reason is we are not sure that the rate cuts will actually flow to stronger credit demand and recovery." Telstra, Australia's biggest telecommunication company, added 1.1 percent to A$5.07. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to an all-time high of 4,641.0. STOCKS ON THE MOVE * Iron Ore producer Atlas Iron Ltd surged 15.9 percent to A$1.06, after upbeat trade data from China. "(It) seems to be a positive reaction to the Chinese data earlier today," a spokesman for Atlas told Reuters. (0438 GMT) * Miner Aquila Resources Ltd soared 19.2 percent to A$2.33, making it the biggest percentage gainer in the market. (0440 GMT) * Seven West Media Ltd soared 9.6 percent to a nearly 2-month high of A$2.29, after the company gave an upbeat investor presentation on Wednesday. Peter Esho, an investment advisor at Wilson HTM, said investors focused on the last part of the presentation, which was the earnings guidance for 2013 and 2014. "They expect this to be the bottom of the earnings cycle," Esho said, noting SWM expected to deliver profits in 2014. (0456 GMT) * Biopharmaceutical products maker CSL Ltd fell 4.8 percent to A$59.86, after Baxter International Inc said it will scrap late-stage trials of its antibody treatment for Alzheimer's, after the drug failed in late-stage trial. "Some of the rally in CSL obviously was on the anticipation of that coming through positively, hence there is some outcome in the stocks today," said Akshay Chopra, a fund manager at Karara Capital in Melbourne. (0500 GMT) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)