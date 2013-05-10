(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 10 Australia's benchmark index edged up 0.2 percent on Friday to close at a five-year high as firms with exposure to the U.S. market rallied on the back of a strong greenback.

Gains were, however, capped by a broad sell-off in banking stocks.

The Australian dollar held near 11-month lows against the U.S. dollar on Friday after the greenback surged across the board overnight and took out huge chart levels against a host of currencies.

"Whenever the U.S. dollar gains this much against the Australian dollar, then companies that make most of their earnings in U.S. returns will always look more attractive," said Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG.

CSL Ltd climbed 2.1 percent and Westfield added 1.4 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 7.7 points to 5,206.1, a fresh five year high, after hitting an intraday high of 5,242.5. The index is up 1.5 percent at the end of a volatile week.

Financials finished the session weaker, losing all their gains from earlier in the session. Australia's fourth largest bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group lost 1.5 percent after its shares went ex-dividend.

National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Group fell 0.6 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session up 0.3 percent or 13.4 points to hit a fresh all-time closing high of 4,652.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)