(Adds details, comments)

SYDNEY May 10 Australia's benchmark index edged up 0.2 percent on Friday to close at a five-year high on expectations of higher earnings for firms with strong U.S. exposure after the greenback surged across the board overnight.

Gains were, however, capped by a broad sell-off in banking stocks.

The Australian dollar held near 11-month lows against the U.S. dollar on Friday after the greenback took out huge chart levels against a host of currencies.

"[There's been] strength in U.S. dependent stocks," said Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG. "Stocks with high exposure to the U.S. generally benefit when the U.S. dollar is gaining against the AUD."

The S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 7.7 points to 5,206.1 after hitting an intraday high of 5,242.5. The index rose 1.5 percent for the week, its third consecutive weekly rise.

Biotechnology company CSL Ltd climbed 2.1 percent, while consumer retails staple Wesfarmers Ltd added 1 percent and pooling solutions company Brambles Ltd jumped 3.1 percent to a five-year high of A$9.05.

Global miners finished the day higher. BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent respectively boosted by weak local dollar.

Both iron ore companies, under pressure to rein in spending and sell non-core assets, said they could hand back more cash than expected to shareholders, even in the event of weaker commodity prices.

FINANCIALS WEAK

Financials finished the session weaker. National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Group fell 0.6 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group lost 1.5 percent after its shares went ex-dividend.

Australia's fourth largest bank also reduced its mortgage rate by 0.27 percentage points, becoming the first big lender to cut its interest rate deeper than the official change in cash rate.

Unity Mining Ltd soared 33.3 percent to a five-week high of A$0.09 after its associate GoldStone Resources' drilling program revealed a surface gold anomaly at the Ngoutou Project in Gabon.

Unilife Corp rocketed 44.6 percent to A$0.47, its highest close since October 2012, after the developer and supplier of injectable drug delivery systems announced strong third quarter results.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session up 0.3 percent or 13.4 points to hit a fresh all-time closing high of 4,652.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)