Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday as major stock markets took a breather from recent record highs, while declines in copper and gold prices could hamper the mining sector. * Local share price index futures inched up 1 point to 5,195, a 3.68 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.37 points to 5,198.38 on Thursday. The Australian market has seen strong buying recently on the back of stellar earnings in the banking sector, upbeat local data and a surprise interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia earlier in the week. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 6.9 to 4,646.24 in early trade. * The Dow also broke its two-day string of all-time closing highs, but still ended above 15,000. * The MSCI world index, which tracks stocks in 45 countries, was down 0.7 percent after earlier hitting its highest level since June 2008. * Copper fell on Thursday as price charts suggested a pull back following a rally to a three week high on expectations of rising demand from China. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2246 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1626.67 -0.37% -6.020 USD/JPY 100.67 0.08% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8135 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1457.29 -0.03% -0.410 US CRUDE 96.09 -0.31% -0.300 DOW JONES 15082.62 -0.15% -22.50 ASIA ADRS 145.08 -0.68% -0.99 * S&P500 slips, snaps five-day streak of record closes * Brent oil closes higher after late gains * Gold down 1 pct on broad dollar rally; PGMs higher * Copper slips, taking breather after 3-week high For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)