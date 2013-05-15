UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY May 16 Australian shares are seen flat on Wednesday, with support from another record on Wall Street and a fall in the Australian dollar to an 11-month low offset by weaker metals prices.
* Local share price index futures rose 2 points to an 11.3-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new all-time highs in a broad market rally as the recent upward momentum persisted.
* The Australian dollar was labouring against a firmer U.S. dollar, struggling at $0.9896, having hit a fresh 11-month low of $0.9852 overnight. A weaker Australian dollar may underpin companies with large exposure to the U.S. market.
* Copper slid to its lowest in nearly two weeks on Wednesday after disappointing European economic data fuelled worries about global growth and metals demand, putting mining stocks under pressure.
* Gold slid below $1,400 an ounce, losing two percent and hitting its lowest in nearly a month as a record rally in U.S. equities and economic optimism undermined bullion's safe-haven appeal.
* GrainCorp Ltd, announced its first-half financial earnings at $227 million and says it continues to make good progress on strategic initiatives announced in November.
* Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd released a market update, saying it continues to expect to record a positive underlying profit before tax for the fourth quarter.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2253 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1658.78 0.51% 8.440 USD/JPY 102.25 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.94 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1395.45 0.23% 3.160 US CRUDE 94.17 -0.14% -0.130 DOW JONES 15275.69 0.40% 60.44 ASIA ADRS 147.83 0.54% 0.80 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs again, Google jumps * Oil gains $1 on U.S. equity rally * Gold slips below $1,400, down 2 pct on eco. optimism * Copper falls as European growth fizzles, funds sell
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
