MELBOURNE, May 21 Australian shares are likely to open roughly unchanged on Tuesday with buyers taking profits following the market's run-up to 5-1/2 year highs and as the U.S. dollar fell against the Aussie. * Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5,227.0, a 7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade to 4.587.3. * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday, with indexes hovering near record levels as concerns about a correction cut early gains that had been prompted by news about a flurry of acquisitions. * Copper rose to its highest in almost a week on Monday, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar and shrinking inventories of the metal in Asia, but concerns about sluggish Chinese growth capped gains. Gold gained nearly 3 percent. * Transfield Services joined a string of mining services companies slashing their profit forecasts. It cut its forecast for net profit after tax, but before amortisation and impairments, by about 27 percent to A$62-65 million, hit by a slowdown in mining and processing work. * The Australian dollar rose nearly 1 percent against the U.S. dollar as traders pared back expectations the Federal Reserve would hint at tapering U.S. bond purchases this week. A fall in the Aussie in recent days had boosted stocks with strong exposure to the U.S. market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2211 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1666.29 -0.07% -1.180 USD/JPY 102.25 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9647 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1392.59 -0.03% -0.450 US CRUDE 96.71 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 15335.28 -0.12% -19.12 ASIA ADRS 147.88 0.62% 0.91 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends flat on correction worries * Oil ends higher on weaker dollar, supplies weigh * Silver and gold lurch higher after an early dive * Copper hits 1-week high as dollar falls For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)