(Updates to open) SYDNEY, May 21 Australian shares inched down 0.2 percent on Tuesday with buyers taking profits following the market's run-up to 5-1/2 year highs in the previous session, and as the Australian dollar rebounded against the greenback. Mining services company Transfield Services Ltd dived 15.7 percent to A$1.08 after downgrading its earnings guidance, blaming a slowdown in the mining sector. The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 10.8 points to 5,198.2 by 0014 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent in early trade to 4.581.9. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)