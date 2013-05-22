(Adds details, comments)

SYDNEY May 22 Australian shares closed 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday as the financial sector and mining services dragged on the market while investors awaited a key speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 14.7 points to finish at 5,165.4 after giving up gains early in the session. The index fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

Financials led the market lower after notching up big gains in recent weeks on the back of strong earnings reports. Mining services firms, on the other hand, lost ground on profit warnings.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted the biggest loss of the sector by weighting, down 1.1 percent. Westpac Banking Corp fell 0.9 percent and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group lost 1.2.

"More than anything else, given that the banks have had such a strong run recently, there's probably the old adage of profit- taking happening," said Tim Radford, global analyst at Rivkin.

"I've got the view that with the Australian dollar taking such a hammering lately, the offshore investors who have had a fair bit of cash in the high yielding play are looking to take some of their gains off the table."

The Australian dollar bounced from an 11-month trough of $0.9711 last week.

Mining services firms continued to take a beating following a spate of profit warnings that have suggested the country's "once-in-a-century" resources spending boom may have peaked sooner than companies, economists and policy makers had expected.

Boart Longyear and Ausdrill dropped 14.1 percent and 5.7 percent respectively.

Northern Iron Ltd sank 41.5 percent to an all-time low of A$0.12 after it said an unplanned shutdown at its primary mill would have a "material impact" on concentrate production for the quarter.

Medical Developments International Ltd dropped 5 percent after the healthcare company said it expects its post-tax profit for full year 2013 to be 10-15 percent below 2012.

Discovery Metals tumbled 7.5 percent to four year lows of A$0.185 after the company announced they are now operating in breach of their debt covenants and are inviting takeover offers.

Bernanke's testimony will be the focus for markets waiting for the first sign of a clear shift in attitude towards quantitative easing.

"The Federal Reserve chairman's words will be closely scrutinised as the market looks to discern the future of the quantitative easing program," said William Leys, premium client manager at CMC Markets.

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 closing at new all-time highs as Federal Reserve officials' comments eased concerns that the central bank could soon reduce its stimulus program.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session 0.4 percent or 19.3 points higher to 4,610.2.