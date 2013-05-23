(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY May 23 Australian shares fell 2.0
percent on Thursday, their worst daily loss in more than two
months, depressed by a weak preliminary manufacturing activity
survey from China.
The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for May fell
to 49.6, slipping under the 50-point level demarcating expansion
from contraction for the first time since October, deeply
unwelcome news from the biggest market for Australia's raw
materials.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index extended losses
after the HSBC survey and dropped 103.0 points to close at a
one-month low of 5,062.4. The index fell 0.3 percent on
Wednesday.
The market was also reacting to the perceived increase in
risk that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon decide to wind
back its bond buying programme, following Congressional
testimony by Chairman Ben Bernanke, who suggested the Fed could
decide in a few monetary meetings to begin winding back.
"Markets are a little bit fickle about the commentary coming
from Ben Bernanke," said Martin Lakos, division director at
Macquarie Private Wealth in Sydney. "I think the market is a bit
ahead of itself, though."
The Fed's current $85 billion per month bond purchase
programme has been a major force behind a rally in U.S. equities
which have risen about 16 percent this year, and also the 10
percent gain in the Australian stock market.
The market had three attempts to break the 5,200 line in the
last nine days, but all failed, said Andrew Quin, research
strategy coordinator at Patersons Securities in Perth.
"So technically the market will look a little bit weak, (and
is) probably due to come back a bit," he said.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.5
percent to 4,588.6.
BROAD BASED LOSSES
The market suffered broad-based losses, with almost 80
percent of stocks trading lower, IG chief market strategist
Chris Weston said in a note.
The big four banks all pulled back from a recent bull run on
the back of strong earnings and high yields. Top lender
Commonwealth Bank of Australia declined 2.8 percent,
and Westpac Banking Corp plunged 4.1 percent.
Despite the sell-off, Michael McCarthy, chief market
strategist at CMC markets in Sydney, dismissed some analysts'
view that Australian banks had been overvalued.
"The strength of their balance sheets and their reasonable
profit outlook combined with important investor metrics like
dividend yields, means that they're not overvalued," he said.
QBE Insurance Group shone in the financial sector
by jumping 6.6 percent to a nearly 2-year high, after rating
agency S&P affirmed its core insurer financial strength rating.
Top miner BHP Billiton Ltd pared earlier gains and
ended 1.1 percent lower, and rival Rio Tinto Ltd
declined 2.1 percent.
Australia's biggest listed gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd
slid 2.2 percent after bullion prices slipped on
Bernanke's comments.
Discovery Metals Ltd surged 24.3 percent, bouncing
back following volatile trading in recent sessions after it said
it was talking to a number of parties including spurned Chinese
suitor Cathay Financial Corp and it was now operating in breach
pf its debt covenants.
Sundance Resources Ltd soared 21.5 percent, after
the company said late on Wednesday that it was not aware of any
information related to the price change and volume increase.
The stock dived 17 percent in the previous session.
Beach Energy Ltd was down 4.4 percent, after the
company said it would expand Copper Basin oil exploration
acreage in Queensland state and acquire 50 percent of ATP 732
from Bengal Energy.
Telstra Corp Ltd, Australia's biggest phone
company, fell 3.7 percent and suffered its biggest daily loss in
nine months, after the company said it would restructure its
internal operations, which could result in job cuts.
M2 Telecommunications Group Ltd and iiNet Ltd
, two junior telco services firms, followed the trend
and slumped 11.0 percent and 9.0 percent respectively.
"Markets are looking for a bit of a rotation. We're seeing a
move out of the defensives and high-yield stocks," said
Macquarie's Lakos, commenting on the heavy sell-off in telco
stocks.
Hearing device maker Cochlear Ltd dropped 2.8
percent, after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from neutral
to sell.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Additional reporting by
Michael Sin; Editing by Eric Meijer)