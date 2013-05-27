(Updates with movements in early trade)

SYDNEY May 27 Australian shares dropped 0.7 percent on Monday morning, extending last week's sharp decline to one-month lows on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its stimulus measures, with losses led by the financial sector.

Trading was relatively subdued ahead of a public holiday in the United States.

Financials dragged on the market. Westpac Banking Corp lost 1.3 percent while top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell 0.9 percent.

Australia's sixth biggest company, Telstra Ltd, dropped 2.1 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 32.6 points to 4,950.9 by 0012 GMT. The benchmark lost 3.8 percent last week - the biggest weekly drop in a year.

The S&P 500 declined for a third day on Friday, with the three major U.S. stock indexes posting their first negative week since mid-April on lingering concern that the U.S. central bank may scale back its stimulus measures to support the economy.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent or 25 points at 4,501.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)