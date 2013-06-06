(Updates to close) SYDNEY, June 6 Australian shares fell 1.1 percent to a fresh four-and-a-half month low on Thursday, hit by selling in banks and miners as investors worry about the possibility of the Federal Reserve scaling back stimulus measures. Investors are cautious ahead of key data out of the United States and China. The U.S. non-farm payrolls report is due on Friday, followed by a slew of China economic data for May including trade, inflation, industrial output and retail sales over the weekend. The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 54.0 points to 4,781.2, according to the latest data. The index extended a 1.3 percent fall on Wednesday to hit its lowest level since mid-January. Australian stocks have also been hit recently by concerns over volatility in Japanese equities and slowing demand from top resources consumer China. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index bounced back and ended the session almost flat. It added 1.7 points to 4,455.3. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)