Australian shares are seen falling after Wall Street slid overnight in a volatile session on disappointment that the Bank of Japan failed to announced measures to calm volatility in financial markets. Weak metals prices may hit miners.

* Local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent, a 32.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday, snapping 3 sessions of losses.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent in early trade.

* Gold hit a near three-week low on Tuesday, ending lower on a lack of new measures from the Bank of Japan.

* Copper hit its lowest in more than a month on Tuesday, pressured by worries that central banks could soon start scaling back on stimulus measures and concerns about the outlook for demand from top consumer China.

* Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd plans to start exporting copper from the $6.2-billion Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia on Friday, according to an invitation received by Reuters, marking the opening of a mine that will eventually make up one-third of the country's economy.

* BHP Billiton Ltd has agreed to a rise of around 3 percent in the fees it will pay Japanese smelters to process its copper concentrate in the second half, after several mine shutdowns hit global supply, dealing the firm a stronger hand in talks.

MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2300 GMT

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1626.13 -1.02% -16.680 USD/JPY 96.12 0.11% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.19 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1377.36 -0.12% -1.630 US CRUDE 94.95 -0.45% -0.430 DOW JONES 15122.02 -0.76% -116.57 ASIA ADRS 135.09 -1.10% -1.51 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St slides as BOJ move rattles trading * Oil pares losses despite fears of c. bank tightening * Gold down, worries over central bank stimulus weigh * Copper falls to 1-mth low on China, c. bank fears

